Meghalaya Power Minister A T Mondal said that many power lines were damaged in the state as a result of the devastation caused by Cyclone Remal, on May 28.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal said that a huge number of power lines were destroyed, especially in Garo Hills after widespread rains lashed the district.

He informed that restoration process to ascertain the damage is underway as the government has engaged additional 80 people to address the issue. He said, “Most damage to power lines have been done in Garo Hills region and the damage is very huge. We have put to work 80 more people to restore the lines. We are trying our level best to finish it as early as possible.”

Furthermore, the Meghalaya power minister informed that the power lines which were damaged in East Garo Hills have been restored partially, however localised issues are yet to be addressed.

“We are concentrating on restoring major transmission lines,” he added.

Meanwhile, as Meghalaya has a history of grappling issues pertaining to power shortage, Mondal ruled out load shedding and assured that the power scenario in the state is under control. He said, “There is no reason for loadshedding, however, the current rainfall is just an added benefit.”