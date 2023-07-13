The Meghalaya government has relaxed section 144 CrPC, prohibiting shops to open after 10 pm in Shillong city.

This decision was taken after a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home Prestone Tynsong along with Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger and other officials in his office chamber.

As per the notification, the opening of Shops/Food Stalls/Restaurants/Enterprises at the following areas only is restricted upto 11:30 pm.



(i) Hotel Assembly Point upto Wards Lake Via Oakland road

(ii) Whole of Polo Hills

(iii) Urkaliar

(iv) Quinton Road

(v) Eee Cee Restaurant upto Jail Road Petrol Pump



Further, any violation of the said order will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC.