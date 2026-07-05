Meghalaya restricts access to Weisawdong Falls amid fresh village dispute

Fresh tension over the control and management of tourism activities at Weisawdong Falls has prompted the Sohra Civil Sub-Division administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mark A Challam, took immediate effect after authorities received reports that the long-running dispute between Laitduh and Umblai villages had resurfaced. The administration feared a possible confrontation after residents of Umblai Village reportedly planned to reopen or construct an approach route to the waterfall from Arliang Riat.

Authorities noted that a demarcation order issued by the Syiem of Hima Sohra in August 2025 had placed the custody of Weisawdong Falls with Laitduh Village. However, the decision was later challenged, and a joint meeting in September 2025 agreed to treat the arrangement as temporary until the dispute is settled.

To prevent any breach of peace, the administration has prohibited the assembly of five or more people within a 200-metre radius of Weisawdong Falls, including all existing and proposed access routes. Carrying sticks, machetes, firearms or any other weapons has also been banned.

Tourist entry to Weisawdong Falls has been suspended until further orders. The administration warned that anyone violating the restrictions would face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The prohibitory order was issued with immediate effect, citing the urgency of the situation.