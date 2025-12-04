Meghalaya: Resubelpara set to host A-we Festival showcasing Garo cultural heritage

The North Garo Hills District Administration is gearing up to host the vibrant A-we Festival on December 9 and 10 at the Mini Stadium in Resubelpara, aiming to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

According to officials, this year’s edition will be inaugurated by Meghalaya Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, marking a significant boost to local cultural initiatives and tourism promotion in North Garo Hills.

The two-day festival will feature a diverse lineup of activities, including exhibitions of indigenous products, traditional handicrafts, and departmental showcases. A variety of cultural events—ranging from folk dance performances, traditional games, and music shows—will bring together artists and performers from across the region.

Festival-goers will also enjoy a wide array of competitions and entertainment activities. Highlights include traditional sports, volleyball and kho-kho matches, a beauty pageant titled “Miss A-we”, a high-energy A-we Dance Battle, and the Voice of A-we singing contest. A rock concert featuring bands and solo artists from Shillong and Tura is set to conclude the cultural celebration.

Local entrepreneurs and artisans will benefit from dedicated exhibition spaces, offering them opportunities to display and sell local crafts, produce, and culinary specialties. Officials noted that the initiative is designed not only to entertain but also to support rural livelihoods and preserve indigenous traditions.

The district administration expects a large turnout and hopes the festival will further strengthen community bonds while highlighting the cultural and artistic wealth of North Garo Hills