In Meghalaya, the retaining wall of the new Assembly building in Mawdiangdiang has collapsed.

This incident occurred nearly two years after the dome of the same under-construction building had collapsed.

The boundary wall, which was constructed a few years ago, has now fallen, raising concerns about the quality of the construction work at the site.

Interestingly, the previous collapse of the dome had occurred on May 22nd, 2022, causing a sensation at that time.

The recurring incidents have once again brought the quality of construction work under scrutiny.



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