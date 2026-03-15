Meghalaya reviews hailstorm damage, CM orders immediate relief

Heavy hail and strong winds lashed several parts of Meghalaya early Sunday, damaging houses, vehicles and crops while disrupting electricity supply across multiple districts, officials said.

The storm affected all districts of the state, with the worst impact reported from West Garo Hills. Tura and nearby areas were struck around 3 am as unusually large hailstones — some nearly the size of golf balls — pelted the town for about 20 minutes.

The intense hailstorm punctured tin roofs and damaged several vehicles parked along roadsides and in open compounds. Initial reports also indicated crop losses in parts of the district.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma chaired a review meeting with senior officials to assess the extent of the damage across the state. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, the commissioner, the secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and deputy commissioners of the affected districts.

Officials were directed to closely monitor the situation and ensure that relief and assistance reach affected households without delay. District administrations were also asked to restore essential services such as electricity and water supply at the earliest.

Power outages were reported from several areas, including Shillong, Nongstoin, Tura and Baghmara, after strong winds and rain damaged electricity infrastructure.

Power Commissioner and Secretary Sanjay Goyal said additional personnel had been deployed to speed up restoration work. Teams have been sent to assess damage to power lines and carry out repairs on priority, officials added.