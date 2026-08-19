Meghalaya reviews Jal Jeevan Mission progress, flags gaps in implementation data

The Meghalaya Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and the status of data entry on the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) during a meeting in Shillong.

The review focused on the physical and functional status of water supply schemes across the state, pending works and discrepancies between ground-level implementation and data recorded on the IMIS portal.

The meeting was attended by Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N. Marak, PHE Commissioner and Secretary and JJM Meghalaya Mission Director Pravin Bakshi, Chief Engineer R S Nongbri, and engineers and sub-divisional officers from across the state.

Officials reviewed year-wise targets under the Har Ghar Jal programme as outlined in the Composite Implementation Reform Plan, along with the status of schemes reported as 100 per cent physically complete. They also examined their functionality and the progress of field photo uploads.

A key focus of the meeting was the accuracy and timeliness of IMIS data. Officials stressed that information uploaded to the portal should reflect the actual status of schemes on the ground, indicating the need for closer monitoring of implementation and reporting.

The minister and senior PHE officials also sought updates from engineers and sub-divisional officers on progress in different districts, challenges affecting individual divisions and steps needed to expedite pending works.

The department also discussed coordination and accountability within the PHE system, with officials calling for timely implementation and stronger coordination across different levels of the department.