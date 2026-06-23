Meghalaya reviews PM Surya Ghar rollout, pushes rooftop solar adoption

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on June 23 reviewed the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme and outlined measures to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across the state.

The review focused on improving access to solar energy for households, strengthening public awareness, integrating battery storage solutions and expanding the use of renewable energy in government institutions and communities.

Sangma said the government is working towards a broader renewable energy strategy aimed at reducing dependence on conventional power sources while improving long-term energy security.

“Our focus is on building a comprehensive renewable energy roadmap that enhances energy security, promotes sustainability, and ensures long-term benefits for our people,” the chief minister said.

The PM Surya Ghar Scheme seeks to promote rooftop solar installations and encourage greater adoption of clean energy among households across the country.