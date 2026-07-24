Meghalaya reviews training, coaching plans ahead of 2027 National Games

As Meghalaya gears up to host the 39th National Games in 2027, the state government on July 24 reviewed the progress of Team Meghalaya's preparations, with a focus on athlete training, coaching support and sport-wise readiness.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla chaired a meeting with representatives of state sports associations, senior officials of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and office-bearers of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association to assess the implementation of the Team Preparation Programme.

The review covered the status of training, athlete development, coaching support and discipline-specific requirements as the state steps up preparations for the multi-sport event.

During the meeting, sports associations highlighted challenges affecting their respective disciplines. Shylla assured them that the government would extend the necessary support and stressed the need for close coordination between the department and the associations to strengthen Team Meghalaya's preparations.

The minister also asked the associations to expedite pending recruitment under the Team Preparation Programme and appoint experienced and qualified coaches to improve the quality of training for athletes.

The meeting was attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Isawanda Laloo, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in-charge Director P.B. War Nongbri, Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President John F. Kharshiing, General Secretary Finely L. Pariat, representatives of various state sports associations and departmental officials.