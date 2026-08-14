Meghalaya revises HIV campaign data, reports 558 cases in general population

The Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) has issued revised and verified figures for the Intensified IEC Campaign 3.0, days after the statewide launch of the initiative at Lady Keane College in Shillong.

According to the updated data, 558 HIV-positive cases were detected among the general population between April and June 2026. During the same period, 60 pregnant women tested positive for HIV, MACS said.

The latest HIV Estimation Report 2025 puts the number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Meghalaya at 9,244.

As part of the campaign, MACS plans to hold 1,026 village-level meetings and conduct 3,000 awareness sessions in schools and 85 sessions in colleges across the state.

The campaign will also feature 30 folk performances and 30 flash mobs, alongside door-to-door awareness activities covering 15,000 households.

MACS has further planned 12 special camps at government hospitals and 10 pop-up awareness booths at different locations across Meghalaya.

The campaign is aimed at strengthening awareness about HIV prevention, testing and treatment while expanding outreach across communities in the state.