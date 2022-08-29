As part of the National Sports Day, the Meghalaya government felicitated athletes with awards and cash for representing the state at international and national events.

The celebration was attended by Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang as chief guest in the presence of Sports Director W.A.M Booth, Matsiewdor War and other senior officials held on Monday celebrated National Sports Day at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

Speaking at the event, Wahlang lauded the athletes and also encouraged them to try to urge other youth to join sports.

He also urged them to prepare and work hard for the upcoming North East Olympics Games that will be held next month.

Earlier in the day, the office of the District Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong in collaboration with the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District conducted a “National Sports Day 5K Run” which commenced from J.N Stadium's main gate at 6.30 A.M. as part of a series of programmes to mark the day.

Invitations were also sent to various schools in the district for the Inter School Mawpoin & Tug of war Competition at J.N Stadium, Polo Shillong on Monday along with Recreational Fun & Games for Children at all Football Grass Root Centre’s of East Khasi Hills District on August 27, 2022.

The game of Mawpoin is particularly chosen by the District because it is one of the games that teaches players to work together as a team with discipline and to think carefully while sharply observing the opponents for success.

Considering the positive impacts of this game the government has included Mawpoin under the Sports Department of Meghalaya.