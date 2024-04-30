The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi has issued a public advisory for the public, in view of the rise in temperature during the summer.

The DC, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Ri Bhoi has urged the public to follow necessary precautionary measures.

The public is advised to avoid going out in the sun especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, besides drinking sufficient water as often as possible even if not thirsty. The advisory also urged people to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes and use protective goggles, umbrellas, hats, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

People are suggested to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high and carry water while travelling.

The advisory also advised that people who work outside must use a hat or an umbrella along with a damp cloth on the head, neck, face and limbs to prevent getting a heat stroke.

In order to protect from the heat, people must avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks that dehydrate the body. However, the notice guided people to see a doctor in case one faints or feels weak and ill.

To re-hydrate the body, residents are advised to consume ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk, among others.

The public advisory also reads, “Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently. Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.”

Meanwhile, schools may also avoid outdoor activities and ensure the above guidelines are followed and shared with students.