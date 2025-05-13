Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri laid the foundation stone for a synthetic football turf in Nongsder, marking the second such facility in Ri Bhoi district within two years.

The Rs 10 crore project, which includes proper fencing and infrastructure, represents part of the Meghalaya government's Rs 1000 crore allocation for sports development in the current budget.

During the ceremony, Warjri highlighted the emerging talent of Ri Bhoi's young football athletes and reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a comprehensive sporting ecosystem across the state.

"These investments in the sports sector are driven by our belief that they will contribute to achieving the long-term goals outlined in our state's sports policy," Warjri said.

The minister also felicitated local resident Jeffery Kharmawlong, who recently won two bronze medals for India at the XXIII Asian Arm Wrestling Championship and XXII Asian Para Arm Wrestling Championship held in Delhi from May 3-11.

Umroi Constituency MLA Damanbait Lamare, who attended as the guest of honour, noted that this facility would be the first of its kind in Eastern Ri Bhoi and encouraged youth to use it constructively.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang suggested installing lights and solar-powered systems at the venue and advised community leaders to develop a revenue model for the facility. He set January 21, 2026 – Meghalaya Day – as the target completion date for the project.

The ceremony was organised by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs in collaboration with Dorbar Shnong Nongsder and Nongsder Social Cultural & Sports Association. Village headmen, local officials, teachers and students were among those in attendance.