Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi police arrest suspect in murder of 13-year-old girl

Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya arrested a suspect in connection with the shocking murder of a 13-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a forest under Mawlasnai Police Outpost on October 9.



The accused, Iainehskhem Kharsati, 22, a resident of a village under Mawlasnai Post Office, Umiam Police Station, was arrested during the intervening night of October 10 and 11.



Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi, Vivekanand Rathore, confirmed that Kharsati has confessed to the crime, admitting to the murder of the minor. He added that legal procedures are currently underway, and the accused remains in police custody.





Regarding the motive behind the heinous crime, SP Rathore stated that it is yet to be established. “The motive will be determined once the interrogation process begins. We refrain from speculation until a thorough investigation is completed,” he said.





The incident has shocked residents across the district, with local communities expressing outrage and demanding swift justice for the young victim. Authorities have assured that the case is being handled with utmost urgency and sensitivity.