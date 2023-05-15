The discovery of human skeletal remains has shocked the residents of Paham-Mawleiñ village in Ri Bhoi District. The remains were found by locals on May 14 morning near a river and were reported to the police immediately.

According to the police statement, the remains were discovered at approximately 10:30 am and were handed over to the police after informing the Rangbah Shnong of the area. Upon reaching the spot, the police took possession of the skeleton, and a complaint was registered.

The condition of the remains has made it difficult for the police to identify the body. As of the filing of this report, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.