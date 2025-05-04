Ri-Bhoi police arrested three individuals on Friday night after intercepting a vehicle near Umsning and recovering over 10 grams of suspected heroin.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a team from the Ri-Bhoi District Executive Force (DEF) launched a targeted operation along the Guwahati-Shillong highway.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers stopped a Maruti Baleno (registration ML-05AB-9902) at Nongthymmai junction. The car was travelling from Nongpoh toward Shillong.

A thorough search of the vehicle and its occupants led to the discovery of approximately 10.9 grams of suspected heroin. The arrested individuals have been identified as Wellborn Khongjoh, also known as Bull, a resident of Kynjoin Umran; Fedrick Kharkrang; and Pascal Kharkrang, both from Shangbangla in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to police, the group was allegedly en route to deliver the drugs to unknown buyers. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other potential suspects.