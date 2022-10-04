Continuing its relentless crackdown on drug trafficking, Ri-Bhoi Police of Meghalaya seized heroin worth Rs 1 crore and arrested 3 drug traffickers of Nagaland and Manipur in a well-synchronized day-long operation.

The police even seized three mobiles from the drug traffickers.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, “In a well-synchronized day-long operation, @RibhoiPolice seized Heroin worth ₹1 Crore, 3 Mobiles & nabbed 3 notorious drug traffickers of Nagaland & Manipur.”

“We are committed to purge drug menace from the state & give our future generation a healthy environment to live. Well done, @MeghalayaPolice & @Irbisnoiips!,” continued Sangma.

Meanwhile, on October 1, a group of Irilbung police officers detained a narcotics dealer and 21 vials containing heroin powder weighing around 10 grams in Kiyamgei Mamang Leikai.

The police team detained the drug dealer, identified as Md Ramijuddin (42), son of the late Md Khomei of Kiyamgei Muslim Oinam Loukol, during a routine frisking in the neighbourhood.

The police said that Md Ramijuddin, who was carrying a polythene bag, tried to elude them but was eventually caught after a short pursuit. He was discovered to be carrying 21 vials of heroin powder when his possessions were being searched. Under the NDPS Act, he was detained there and then.