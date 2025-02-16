Authorities in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district have issued a stern warning to event organisers, cautioning them against holding public gatherings without official clearance.

The district police, in a social media post, stated that many events, including concerts, are being arranged without involving law enforcement or the district administration. Officials emphasised that this practice poses serious risks to public safety.

“From selection of venue to regulation of traffic, parking, crowd management, fire safety etc., professional expertise is required which needs time and proper planning,” the statement read.

The police warned that failure to seek prior approval could lead to “unfortunate incidents resulting in loss of life and property, which will not be tolerated.”

Organisers found violating these protocols may face criminal proceedings and be barred from obtaining future permissions.