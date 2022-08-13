In a tragic accident on Saturday a teenager died when the scooter he rode collided head-on with a school bus in the Songsak area, East Garo hills, Meghalaya.

As per an eyewitness report, a 13-year-old minor was riding the scooter with two of his friends as they were heading home from school. The scooter collided with the school bus of St Francis Secondary School, Songsak.

The impact of the collision was so powerful that 13-year-old Tengbath Ch. Marak, son of Augustine Sangma, resident of Dalbing in North Garo Hills was killed on the spot.

Two other pillion riders in his scooter, Master Dabo T. Sangma, 15 years, son of K. Sangma, resident of Tapa Darengchi, North Garo Hills, and Master Artush Sangma, son of Damchi Sangma, resident of Koksi Rongtang, North Garo Hills was left bleeding with head injuries. Both have been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It needs mention here that earlier in May, the Superintendent of Police for Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills (EJH) District released a notification regarding an increase in the number of road accident cases in the district. Road accidents claimed the lives of 21 individuals in 2021, while eight people have died in crashes in the district so far in 2022.