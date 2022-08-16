Cracks are developing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion in Meghalaya after a party MLA claimed that the party is denying ticket to its incumbent State President but is allegedly fielding the sitting MLA from West Shillong Constituency.

The rift has started when BJP legislator from Pynthor and BJP national executive member,

Al Hek has announced that Mohendro Rapsang the suspended Congress MLA to join its fold ahead of 2023 assembly elections in the state.

It may be mentioned, the current State President of the BJP Ernest Mawrie had announced his candidature for the 2023 election from the Saffron party. As it stands, the two will be fighting for the party ticket from West Shillong Constituency.

Reacting to this announcement made by AL Hek, the State President Mawrie said that Hek has not approached the party leaders before making the announcement.

“It is the statement of Hek as Rapsang has not approached us, especially the party and I as a president, we have not met him also," Mawrie said.

Mawrie informed that anyone who is vying for the party ticket will have to go through several procedures.

“Anyone is interested in contesting the election from our party has to fulfil certain rules- like joining the party as a primary member and should be an active member of the party - to be eligible for the ticket”, said Mawrie.

"The BJP is very different as you have to be in line with the organization, with the survey and with everything. Until and unless all these things are in proper way, we cannot say that yes we can allot ticket to Mr A, B or C. That is the procedure of the party not only in Meghalaya but throughout the country," he added.

Hek's statement was also made despite knowing that Mawrie had already decided to contest from West Shillong constituency in 2023.

Mawrei also expressed concern that the recent joining of people from Mawsynram who mostly are supporters of AITC MLA Himalaya Shangpliang was done in a rush.

"I don't have anything against them but the only thing is that we have a system in the party, we welcome anybody to join but since we have the mandal there at the district - so they have to inform to them also," he said adding "So we welcome anybody not only Shangpliang's supporters or anybody's supporters as I said the door is open, we welcome everyone to join us."

On the other hand, Mawrie said the joining of any VIP or anybody has to go through the president.

"That's the procedure we follow since we are a presidential part. We are a national party and in any state the president of the party has to communicate all these things and no other members as the MLA has got his own role to play...We have the president then the president will decide and he has to receive people and make them join that is the procedure actually," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mawrie said that the party would soon invite the two MLAs - Hek and South Shillong legislator Sanbor Shullai to resolve any differences between the two.

