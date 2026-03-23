Meghalaya rights panel recommends Rs 10 lakh compensation in woman's death due to negligence

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has recommended a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the children of a woman who died at a government hospital in Meghalaya, citing medical negligence in her treatment.

The Commission, in its final order issued on March 23, held that lapses on the part of healthcare providers at Jowai MCH Hospital led to the woman’s death last year. The recommendation aims to support the victim’s children in coping with the loss of their mother.

The order has been forwarded to the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department for necessary action, directing authorities to ensure compliance.

The MHRC had taken up the matter suo motu following media reports in June last year that highlighted allegations by the victim’s family, who claimed that she was denied timely and adequate medical care. The deceased hailed from Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills district.

Subsequently, an enquiry conducted by the Health and Family Welfare Department found multiple lapses in the handling of the case. Based on these findings, the Commission concluded that the shortcomings amounted to negligence.

Apart from recommending compensation, the MHRC underscored the need for accountability within the healthcare system and called for improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The case has once again drawn attention to concerns over the quality of healthcare services in government hospitals in the state.