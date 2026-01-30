Meghalaya rights panel seeks compensation in Rimpu Bagan farmhouse raid cases

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has recommended payment of compensation in 15 cases related to alleged human rights violations during a police raid at Rimpu Bagan in West Garo Hills district around four years ago.

The raid was carried out by police at Rimpu Bagan in Tura on July 22, 2022, following allegations that the premises was being run as a brothel.

In its order, the Commission directed the Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Police) Department, to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the complainants in the 15 cases.

According to the MHRC, a total of 30 cases had been lodged with the Commission in connection with the raid, of which 15 were later withdrawn by the complainants.

Rimpu Bagan is a farmhouse owned by a BJP leader, who was earlier associated with militant activities.