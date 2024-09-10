Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that several interventions will be implemented in the West Shillong constituency which has emerged as a major hub for drug abuse and drug peddling in the state.

It must be mentioned that areas like Mawprem, Jhalupara, Lama Villa, Sunny Hills, Lumdiengjri, Barapathar are included in the West Shillong constituency.

Regarding the same, Minister Lyngdoh presided over a meeting which aimed to combat the growing menace of drug abuse in the Meghalaya constituency.

In the meeting, Lyngdoh spoke with senior officials from the police, social welfare, and law departments further exploring strategies to address the severe drug abuse issue currently affecting the state.

Later, Lyngdoh stated that Village Defence Parties (VDP) will likely be set up, aiming to strengthen the existing security in the constituency and eventually battle drug-related activities.

Meanwhile, it has also been proposed that the Shillong Cantonment Board (SCB) area be brought under the purview of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) so that residents can be registered.