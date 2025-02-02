Multi-genre artiste Kayan will set the stage for Ed Sheeran's upcoming performance at JN Stadium in Shillong on February 12. Known for blending R&B, electronica, and dynamic beats, the emerging Indian musician has garnered attention in the independent music scene.

Sheeran's performance, part of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour," will showcase his signature loop station technique, creating live layered compositions without backing tracks or a full band. Each show offers a unique experience as the British singer-songwriter builds beats, harmonies, and melodies in real-time, with all loops erased after the performance.

The concert will feature a mix of Sheeran's well-known ballads alongside high-energy performances, including his rap-infused track "You Need Me, I Don't Need You." This song highlights his versatility, combining rapid-fire lyrics with his folk-inspired style.

The event is produced by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, marking another major international act brought to India by the entertainment company. BookMyShow has previously organised concerts for artistes like Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone across various Indian cities.

Ticket information and event updates are available through BookMyShow's social media channels and website.

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