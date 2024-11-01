"I saw my parents in the audience, proud and a little teary - it was a surreal moment," beamed Gracey Nandy moments after being crowned Miss Shillong 2024 at a glittering ceremony at U Soso Tham Auditorium on October 31 evening.

The St. Edmund's College student's victory, which earned her Rs 1 lakh, was anything but guaranteed in what she calls "the strongest batch" of contestants.

Following in the footsteps of her accomplished elder sister who blazed a trail in pageantry, Gracey's own journey reflects a perfect blend of grace, determination and social consciousness. "I watched my first pageant, Miss Shillong 2019, sitting in the audience. Seeing all these girls walking the ramp with such grace and confidence struck something in me," Gracey recalled, speaking to India Today NE.

"The biggest preparation was mental," she revealed, describing months of intensive preparation. "I had my family behind me, supporting me all the time, especially my grandparents, who pushed me every day to better my skills."

Her path to the crown tested both her resolve and time management abilities. "The last week was overwhelming, balancing college with continuous practices," Gracey shared. "But it taught me how strong we can be if we are ardent to our goals."

When faced with a challenging question about artificial intelligence's future impact during the final round, Gracey's response captured the judges' attention: "AI is beneficial for the human race, but it will never be able to replace human touch, love and most importantly, humanity. AI will always remain a tool."

Beyond the glamour of pageantry, Gracey dedicates time to uplifting others. "I help my mother train young and underprivileged women with basic beauty skills so they can start their own livelihoods," she said, demonstrating that her commitment to making a difference extends well beyond the stage.

The evening saw Mahima Sinha crowned first runner-up, receiving Rs 75,000, while Loretta Laloo took second runner-up honours with Rs 50,000. Last year's winner Chaivalry Lartang passed on the crown in an emotion-filled moment.

Special category winners added sparkle to the event, with Angelina Jackson and Loretta Laloo winning the coveted Viewer's Choice title through local news website voting.

Gracey's remarkable presence earned her the Miss Sparkling Eyes title, while other winners included Emichwa Daka B Ladia (Miss Dazzling Smile), Rimica Shylla (Miss Tantalising Dress), and Ellereen Mary Shanpru (Miss Silky Skin).

Looking ahead, the newly crowned queen has her sights set on bigger stages. "I am grooming myself for higher level pageants and modelling opportunities," Gracey revealed, hinting at ambitious plans while remaining grounded in her studies and social work.