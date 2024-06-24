Meghalaya government has reappointed RM Kurbah as the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District on June 24. This change is part of a broader reshuffle affecting numerous key positions across various state departments.

Kurbah, who previously held the position, takes over from SC Sadhu, who was appointed during the recent Lok Sabha polls. This swap mirrors a similar change that occurred following the Assembly elections in March 2023, highlighting the government's strategy of rotating officials in crucial positions.

As part of this transition, Sadhu will now serve as Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya in multiple departments, including Community & Rural Development, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and Water Resources. He will also assume the role of Director of Community & Rural Development.

The reshuffle extends beyond East Khasi Hills, with A. Baranwal moving from East Jaintia Hills to become the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District. S. Awasthi will fill the vacancy in East Jaintia Hills, transferring from his current post in South Garo Hills.

S. Awasthi, the Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District in Baghmara, has been reassigned to serve as the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District in Khliehriat.

Pilot R. Marak, currently the Senior Additional Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District, Baghmara, will assume the responsibilities of the Deputy Commissioner for South Garo Hills District.

Sampath Kumar adds the Forests & Environment Department to his existing responsibilities, while VK Mantri takes on additional roles in the Education and Mining & Geology Departments. This change will be effective from the date Marak takes over the role and will continue until further notice.