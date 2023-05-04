In an unfortunate turn of events, seven people were injured and an elderly person lost her life after the vehicle she was travelling met with an accident in the Balalgre area under South West Garo Hills on Wednesday (April 3).

According to police, a Tempo carrying eight passengers overturned at Balalgre while it was returning from Rombagre where the passengers had attended a funeral service.

On reaching Balalgre, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle overturned, resulting in injuries to all eight occupants.

Upon receiving information, Good Samaritans rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to Tura CHC.

Unfortunately, one of the victims, identified as Late Mingse G. Sangma, aged 60, succumbed to her injuries.

The vehicle with registration number ML08 E 0163 was being driven by Hebal M. Mk, a 28-year-old resident of Chondon Nokatmet.

Police conducted a spot visit and inquiry, and assured that necessary legal action will be taken in this regard.