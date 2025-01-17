The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) launched a week-long road safety awareness campaign today in partnership with the East Khasi Hills District Traffic Police. The initiative marks the beginning of National Road Safety Week 2025, which runs through January 23.

Five youth volunteers began the campaign by assisting traffic police officers at key locations including Khyndailad and Polo. The volunteers distributed informational pamphlets while helping manage traffic flow under the supervision of K. Prasad, MPS Superintendent of Police, Traffic Branch.

This collaboration provides valuable hands-on experience for our youth volunteers in traffic management. More volunteers are expected to join the awareness drive over the next four days.

The campaign reflects NYKS's ongoing efforts to engage young people in community service. NYKS operates as an autonomous body under India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.