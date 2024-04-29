In the Chenga Benga Mela rape case from Meghalaya, where two minor girls were gang-raped in Gandhipara village in South West Garo Hills district, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has indicated the possible involvement of Rohingya infiltrators.

NCPCR Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, who visited the district and interacted with local authorities and the victims' families, shared his suspicions in a post on his X handle.

He pointed to a pattern of local tribal girls being kidnapped from their homes and sexually abused by Rohingya infiltrators. The police, however, have not yet disclosed any details about the identities of the accused.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Nine arrested in connection with gang rape of minors at Chenga Benga Mela

मेघालय के अमपति ज़िले में महिलाओं ने बताया कि कैसे रोहिंग्या घुसपैठिए मासूम बच्चियों को घरों से ले जा कर यौन हिंसा का शिकार बना रहे हैं।

भारत के संसाधन इन घुसपैठियों को देने वाले होश में रहें,भारत की बेटियाँ रोहिंग्या घुसपैठियों की हवस का संसाधन नहीं हैं।

हर एक अत्याचारी से… pic.twitter.com/eznOAU4xYP — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (मोदी का परिवार) (@KanoongoPriyank) April 28, 2024

Meanwhile, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also met the families of the victims.

Although the police have not revealed many details about the identities of the accused persons, the NCPCR chairperson in an X post said that the Rohingya infiltrators are sexually assaulting young girls in Meghalaya. Kanoongo’s post suggests that the incidents of kidnapping of local tribal girls from their homes and subsequent sexual abuse by Rohingya infiltrators are prevalent in the state.

“Women in Meghalaya’s Ampati district told how Rohingya infiltrators are kidnapping innocent girls from their homes and making them victims of sexual violence. Those who give India’s resources to these intruders should be careful, India’s daughters are not resources for the lust of Rohingya intruders. Every oppressor will be dealt with strictly,” the NCPCR chairman posted on Sunday.