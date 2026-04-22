Meghalaya rolls out cash support scheme for UPSC qualifiers amid representation concerns

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced a new state-backed scheme to financially support candidates from Meghalaya preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, with a focus on reversing the declining representation of indigenous communities in civil services.

The initiative, titled ‘CM INSPIRE’, links financial aid directly to key milestones in the UPSC process. Candidates clearing the preliminary examination will receive Rs 50,000, while those advancing past the mains stage will be given Rs 1 lakh.

Positioning the scheme as a corrective step, Sangma said the state has seen a steady drop in its presence in national administrative roles. “For many years, our representation in the civil services has declined. Today, we take a decisive step to change that,” he said, addressing aspirants.

Officials indicated that the scheme is designed to offset the high costs associated with UPSC preparation, including coaching, materials and travel, which often limit access for candidates from smaller states. By tying support to performance stages, the government aims to target serious candidates while widening access.

Eligible applicants will be able to register through the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) portal once applications open. Further guidelines on eligibility and documentation are expected to be issued shortly.

The move comes as several states explore targeted interventions to improve their success rates in UPSC examinations, where competition remains intense, and outcomes are often shaped by access to resources.

“The government stands firmly with you on this journey,” Sangma added, urging candidates to stay committed to their goals.

The scheme signals a policy shift towards outcome-based support, as Meghalaya seeks to strengthen its presence in India’s top administrative services.