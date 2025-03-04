Meghalaya has launched a comprehensive approach to address electricity dues and enhance power infrastructure, offering consumers a significant financial reprieve through a new settlement programme.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal introduced the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025, targeting domestic low-tension and Below Poverty Line consumers with electrical loads up to 5 KW. The scheme runs from March 1-31, 2025, providing an opportunity for electricity bill defaulters to settle outstanding payments.

The initiative completely waives Delay Payment Surcharge (DPC) and offers consumers flexibility in payment. Participants can choose between a one-time payment or a six-month interest-free instalment plan. The first instalment covers 40% of the outstanding balance, with the remaining 60% divided into five equal monthly payments. Approximately 40,286 consumers stand to benefit from this program.

Strict guidelines accompany the scheme. Consumers who fail to meet instalment requirements will face immediate reinstatement of delayed payment charges. The programme excludes cases involving electricity theft, meter tampering, and ongoing legal disputes.

Alongside the financial relief, the government introduced six advanced maintenance vehicles. Valued at ₹1.48 crore, these vehicles are equipped with aerial lift-insulated buckets to improve power line maintenance and reduce electrical outage periods.

Sanjay Goyal, Chairman of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, highlighted the initiative's potential to improve power distribution services. The chief minister also confirmed no planned load shedding for the year, indicating enhanced power infrastructure reliability. Interested consumers must submit applications to their local Assistant Executive Engineer before March 31 deadline.