Meghalaya rolls out HIV awareness drive, targets wider reach across state

The Meghalaya government has launched a statewide campaign to intensify efforts on HIV prevention, testing and treatment, with the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) calling for greater youth participation in the fight against the disease.

Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla launched the Statewide Intensified IEC Campaign 3.0 at Lady Keane College Hall in Shillong on August 12, coinciding with International Youth Day. The campaign will focus on expanding HIV awareness and access to prevention, testing and treatment services across Meghalaya.

Shylla said tackling HIV/AIDS requires coordinated efforts beyond MACS, involving government departments, educational institutions, healthcare workers, civil society organisations, communities, parents, teachers and young people.

He urged people to reject discrimination against those living with HIV and encouraged wider uptake of HIV testing, timely treatment and continued care.

The minister said the state government has approved a five-year plan to strengthen its response to HIV/AIDS, while stressing that awareness efforts should continue beyond the two-month campaign period.

He called for HIV-related information to reach villages, schools, colleges, households, hospitals and local communities, with the aim of ensuring that people are not afraid to know their HIV status or denied dignity because of it.

The focus on young people assumes particular significance in Meghalaya, where around 51 per cent of the population is below 20 years of age, according to the government.

Shylla urged students and Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges across the state to take an active role in spreading accurate information on HIV/AIDS among their peers and communities.