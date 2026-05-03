Meghalaya rolls out housing census with self-enumeration option

The first phase of the house listing and housing census has begun across Meghalaya, with authorities introducing a self-enumeration system that allows households to submit details online before door-to-door verification.

The exercise, which started on May 1, offers residents a 15-day window to complete self-enumeration through a web portal. Each household receives a unique ID, which will later be verified by an enumerator during field visits.

Officials said the house-to-house listing will run from May 16 to June 14.

Senior state leaders participated in the initial rollout. Governor C H Vijayashankar registered on the portal at Lok Bhavan in Shillong. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, and Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar also completed the process from their official residences.

The launch was attended by senior officials from the state government, the Directorate of Census Operations, and the East Khasi Hills district administration.

Officials described the portal as straightforward to use and urged residents to complete self-enumeration within the deadline to streamline the census process.