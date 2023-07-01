Cabinet Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) leader, Paul Lyngdoh, on June 30, affirmed that the roster system will be implemented prospectively.

“The latest OM says the roster will be from the date that this OM is issued meaning it is prospectively. The latest OM says roster will be from the date that this OM is issued meaning it is prospectively,'' said Lyngdoh while addressing media personnel.

Lyngdoh further added that the new Office Memorandum (OM) on the roster system issued on June 14 has superseded the OM of 2022, which spoke about the implementation of the roster system retrospectively.

''Also, the UDP has reiterated their stand on implementing the roster system prospectively,'' he added.

General Secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, informed that the party would soon submit its suggestions to the Ampareen Lyngdoh-led committee on the need for the government to come up with a formula that will be acceptable and non-discriminatory to all the reserved categories while reviewing the state reservation policy.

''After holding about 12 to 13 meetings, the party had come out with eight observations and these were today presented before the CEC,'' Mawthoh added.

However, it was agreed upon to authorize the core committee of the party to incorporate the views and suggestions given by the members of the CEC.

“The core committee will fine tune and articulate all the suggestions given by the members of the party who have come from different districts of Meghalaya,” Mawthoh said while informing that the views and suggestions of the party will accordingly be submitted to the government constituted committee within 2-3 days.

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