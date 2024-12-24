Over 100 newly appointed recruits from Meghalaya were handed over appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela, at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

As part of the nationwide campaign, at least 124 recruits were given letters across various ministries and departments of the Central government.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, congratulated the appointees and acknowledged the hard work and dedication required to secure a job. Lauding their efforts, he said, "There is no greater joy than receiving the appointment letter after such efforts.”

Furthermore, Paswan appreciated Prime Minister 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and the progress in infrastructure development, particularly in the North-East. “In the last 10 years, the Hon’ble Prime Minister has transformed India through initiatives like Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, and others. In every sector, including rail, road, and infrastructure, the North-East has received special attention and care,” he said.

He reflected on the unique charm of Shillong, noting, “Since arriving here, I have been captivated by how vibrant this state is. I believe Shillong will continue to shine and flourish in the future.”

He also extended Christmas wishes to all present and lauded the efforts of CRPF and other departments.

IG Northeastern Sector, Danesh Rana, while extending the welcome address said that the Rozgar Mela was being held at 45 locations across the country, with CRPF facilitating the programme in Meghalaya.

“Today, 124 appointees in Meghalaya will receive their appointment letters across organisations like BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, Railways, SBI, and ITBP,” he added.

Highlighting the critical role of security forces, he remarked, “CRPF, BSF, and Assam Rifles are working together to maintain law and order, counter insurgency, and safeguard borders. Together, these organisations sustain peace and contribute to national security.”

The programme also featured testimonies from appointees, who shared their journey and expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the government.