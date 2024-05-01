Continuing its relentless efforts against illegal drugs trafficking, Meghalaya Police on April 30 seized Rs 2.1 crore worth of illicit drugs and nabbed one interstate drug trafficker.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took to X and praised Meghalaya Police. He wrote, "Kudos to @ejhpolice for recovering ₹2.1 Crore worth of illicit drugs & nabbing an interstate drug trafficker. This is the 2nd drug haul in three days! Appreciate the tenacity of @MeghalayaPolice towards our vision of #DrugsFreeMeghalaya

@HMOIndia @narcoticsbureau".

This was the second mega drug haul in three days.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya has reported considerable seizures across the state in line with the Model Code of Conduct.

The seizures, made between 16th March and 4th April 2024, include cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, and other items. These actions are a part of the efforts by electoral authorities to prevent malpractices and uphold the integrity of the election process.

The seizures during this period are as follows: Cash worth Rs 31.87128 lakhs, 27,348.37 liters of liquor valued at Rs 42.56995 lakhs, 123,936.91 grams of drugs worth Rs 139.08918 lakhs, 1,345 freebies priced at Rs 0.6568 lakhs, and other items amounting to Rs 292.90801 lakhs.

This significant haul underscores the authorities' commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, such proactive measures aim to deter any attempts at influencing voters through illicit means.