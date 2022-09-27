Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 26 joined the "Seng Khasi" joined the Seng Khasi for a prayer at the sanctum sanctorum of the sacred peak, U Lum Sohpetbneng (Navel of the Universe), for the well being, growth and prosperity of ‘Ka Mei Ri India’ (Bharat Mata) and all her citizens.

The prayer was offered by the head priest of Seng Khasi, Skor Jala, and culminated in rituals unique to the indigenous faith, Niam Khasi, where the RSS chief along with President of Seng Khasi Kmie and the Dolloi of Jowai all participated.

Sanctified rice was distributed and the RSS chief ended the short but solemn occasion by planting a sapling within the sacred precints.

Seng Khasi is a socio - religio - cultural organisation formed on Nov 23rd 1899 by sixteen young khasi men to protect, preserve and promote the indigenous way of life and religion of the Khasis.

It was 123 years later that the Seng Khasi has grown to more than 300 branches across the Khasi Hills and continues to endeavour in its cause and bring pride to the people by strengthening their roots and identity.

In his speech, Bhagwat expressed his profound gratitude at having experienced today’s darshan and said he would carry the message of U Lum Sohpetbneng, that the golden bridge that connects Man and God now lives within a golden heart.

The summit of U Lum Sohpetbneng is believed to be the spot where a golden bridge connected Man to the heavens.

It is believed that sixteen families traversed between the two worlds until seven remained on earth forever to take care of Mother Earth and to earn righteousness and propagate Truth.