Ryntih FC pulled a much-needed win out of the bag as they beat Nongthymmai SC 4-1 in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 10 to end their 11-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC walloped Laitkor SC 6-0 in the morning kick-off.

Ryntih had beaten Nongthymmai 3-0 in the first leg on 17 October and then proceeded to lose all 11 of their next fixtures. Today, Wanshanlang Dkhar (53’P, 82’) and Andy Mawthoh (57’, 68’) scored a pair each for Ryntih, while Mowell Chyne (79’) reduced the margin of defeat for Nongthymmai.

Earlier, Lajong fired their way to a monumental win against Laitkor through Yohaan Benjamin (8’), Deibormame Tongper (64’), Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (83’P), Emanbha Marbaniang (86’) and Babysunday Marngar (90’+4P). There was also a 59th-minute own goal.

Lajong moved to the top of the standings with this win. They, Mawlai SC and Rangdajied United FC all have 29 points but Rangdajied are third as they have negative head-to-head records against the others. H2H cannot separate the other two as they drew their only meeting so far, but Lajong have a better goal difference (+29 to +21). Mawlai, however, could retake the top spot if they win or draw tomorrow against Nangkiew Irat SC.

The win for Ryntih does not change the situation at the bottom of the table. They doubled their points tally to 6 but are still 2 behind Nongthymmai. However, the defeat does make it even harder for Nongthymmai to escape the relegation zone.

SLFC scored just once in the first half, through Yohaan Benjamin in under 10 minutes but he later had to be substituted due to injury. The goals started to flow in the second half but two of these were through penalties - a foul on Babysunday by Laitkor goalkeeper Hukumskhem Marbaniang saw Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi convert the first, while Babysunday took the second spot kick following a foul on Samchaphrang Lato.

Samchaphrang got things going in the second half when he put the ball into the box and it struck the boot of Laitkor's Batskhembor Nongkynrih before going into the net. A lovely bit of quick passing between Babysunday and Deibormame led to the latter scoring the next goal and Emanbha, fresh off the bench, ran into the box and immediately scored with his first touches of the ball. However, he was injured in a collision with a Laitkor defender and watched the rest of the match from the sidelines.

Later, it was goalless in the first half but Ryntih, who had no substitutes available for this game, bagged the opener when Wanshanlang converted a penalty for a foul on Banteilang Shylla. Four minutes later Andy dove forwards to meet a cross and head the ball home and he netted his second roughly 10 minutes later.

Nongthymmai's shoulders began to drop after this but Mowell Chyne gave them some hope of a comeback after he nailed a shot that Ryntih goalie Luckystar Lawai got a hand to but could not keep out. Those hopes, however, faded soon after when Nongthymmai custodian Akash Thapa made a complete hash of a back pass and Wanshanlang stole the ball off him and scored into an open net.

There will be another double-header tomorrow with Sawmer SC facing Nongrim Hills SC at 11 am, followed by Mawlai against Nangkiew Irat at 2:30 pm.