Meghalaya safe for tourists, law and order back to normal: Home Minister Prestone Tynsong

Meghalaya Home Minister Prestone Tynsong on August 28 said the state's law and order situation had returned to normal and urged tourists to visit Shillong and other parts of the state without fear.

Tynsong said the government had instructed district administrations to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of tourists travelling to and from Meghalaya.

“We have already instructed all the concerned district administrations to be more alert and to make sure that the tourists coming in or going out from our state are safe and they enjoy the beauty of Shillong or the beauty of Meghalaya,” he said.

The Home Minister said the government had put in place necessary safety mechanisms and urged tourists who were planning to visit the state, particularly Shillong, to come without apprehension.

“I would like to personally encourage those tourists who intended to come down to Meghalaya, to Shillong especially, you feel free to come. We have already put in place all the safety mechanisms,” Tynsong said.

He also referred to a meeting with the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) and other stakeholders while discussing measures related to the situation.

On the legal action arising from recent incidents, Tynsong said several FIRs had been registered and that further action would be taken according to law.

“Let the law take its own course,” he said, adding that he had no further comment on the matter.

Asked about the resignation of senior National People's Party leader Dr Kharlukhi, Tynsong said the departure of senior leaders from political parties was not an unusual occurrence.

He said such instances happened frequently across political parties, with senior leaders sometimes resigning and joining other parties.

Regarding Dr Kharlukhi's resignation, Tynsong said he felt bad about the decision, noting that Kharlukhi was among the founders of the National People's Party.

However, he said there was little he could do as Kharlukhi had chosen to resign, citing personal reasons.

“He was one also of the founders of the National People's Party, but I can't do anything on his resignation since he wanted to resign,” Tynsong said.