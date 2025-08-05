Meghalaya orders signage installation on Shillong-Dawki road after tragic crash kills five
Meghalaya government mandates installation of safety signage on Shillong-Dawki Road. Investigation continues into the cause of the accident that killed five family members. Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong addresses safety measures and ongoing review.
- Five family members including a pregnant woman died in the accident
- Car plunged into a 70-foot gorge near Rngain on Shillong-Dawki Road
- Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong issued directives for better road signage
After an accident in Meghalaya's ast Khasi Hills district killed five members of a family, the state government directed National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to install proper signage along the under-construction Shillong-Dawki Road - the accident site.
Five people, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, were killed when their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge near Rngain, about midway on the Shillong-Dawki Road, on Sunday night.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds the PWD (Roads) portfolio, told PTI, "We have issued the directives (for installing signage) after reviewing road safety in the area." He said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The chief engineer of the PWD (National Highway) has also been asked to inspect accident-prone locations and ensure appropriate display of warning signs, he added.
On Monday, officials of NHIDCL and the construction firm building the road met Tynsong, who is also the local MLA.
"At this point, it is not established whether the accident was due to an error by the driver or negligence by the construction company," the deputy CM said.
Steps are being taken to prevent such accidents in the future, he said.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today