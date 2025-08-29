Meghalaya sailing club launches three-day campaign to mark National Sports Day at Umiam Lake

The Umiam Sailing Club kicked off a three-day sailing awareness campaign on August 29 to celebrate National Sports Day, drawing 65 participants to the scenic shores of Umiam Lake in Shillong.

The campaign represents a significant push to expand sailing's reach across India under the "Every State, Every Lake" initiative, bringing together diverse groups, including local sailors, students, and kayakers, for the waterfront celebration.

Participants took a collective sports pledge during the opening ceremony before receiving an introduction to sailing fundamentals. The event attracted 15 USC sailors, 30 students from Christ School, and 10 kayakers from White Water Village, creating an enthusiastic mix of experience levels and backgrounds.

"The overwhelming response to the opening ceremony sets a positive tone for the next two days. Our goal is to demystify sailing and showcase it as a sport for everyone," said an organising committee spokesperson.

The Umiam Sailing Club partnered with the UDAY Sailing Foundation and operates under the Yachting Association of India's guidance, with backing from the Meghalaya Government.

Saturdays' activities begin at 7 am with a "Run for Fun" followed by yoga sessions on the pontoon. The afternoon features sailing practice races for experienced participants and introductory motorboat rides for newcomers.

The campaign concludes on Sunday, August 31, with a full-day regatta featuring competitive sailing races from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by prize distribution and a closing ceremony at 5 pm.

Today's inaugural day also included public joy rides, photo opportunities aboard various vessels, and tours of the Meghalinor Yacht, allowing visitors to experience different aspects of water sports at the mountain lake setting.