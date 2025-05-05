The Meghalaya government, under its Health Advancement Policy, has earmarked a financial aid of Rs 2 crore to non-profit hospitals across the state to strengthen healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

As part of the policy rollout, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Holy Cross Hospital, Tura, as the first installment of support.

The funding aims to bolster the hospital's continued efforts in providing quality medical services to the community.

Taking to social media, the chief minister wrote: “Through the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy, Rs 2 Cr is being given as financial aid to Non-Profit Hospitals in Meghalaya."

"Today, I’m happy to acknowledge the commendable contributions of Holy Cross Hospital, Tura by handing over a cheque amounting to ₹1 Crore as 1st installment to help them continue their quality healthcare service to the community. Such hospitals are a backbone to our society and this gesture is our way of giving back to them for all their efforts,” he said.