Sawmer SC secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ryntih FC in stoppage time during the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024, courtesy of a last-minute strike by Mebanjop Warjri. The match, played at the SSA Stadium, had fans on the edge of their seats as both teams delivered a nail-biting finish.

Rheadolf Nongneng Daloi opened the scoring for Sawmer in the 13th minute with a seemingly unintended strike that found the net, catching Ryntih off guard. Despite creating chances, both teams failed to convert for much of the game. Ryntih came close to equalising early, but Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar pulled off a spectacular diving save to deny a penalty in the sixth minute.

The second half brought more drama. Pyrshangbanbha showcased his skills again with a crucial save off a Dameki Khongstia free-kick, but a misjudged bounce from Allen Lyngdoh Nongbri’s long ball (90’+3) saw the Sawmer goalkeeper helpless as Ryntih equalised in the dying moments.

However, the joy was short-lived for Ryntih. Barely a minute later, super-sub Mebanjop Warjri (90’+4) capitalised on a cross to tap in the winner, sending the Sawmer bench and fans into a frenzy.

This victory marks Sawmer’s third win of the season, pushing them to second place with 11 points. However, they’ve played more matches than their closest rivals. For Ryntih, the result added to their woes as they suffered their fifth defeat, keeping them anchored at the bottom of the table with just three points.

Both sides missed golden opportunities earlier in the game, with Diego Khyriem for Sawmer and Basuklang Bina and Wanshanlang Dkhar for Ryntih squandering chances from close range.

Sawmer will next face Shillong Lajong FC on Monday at 11:30 am, followed by Laitkor SC taking on Langsning FC at 2:30 pm.