Sawmer SC ended their campaign in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a resounding 6-0 victory over bottom side Ryntih FC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 26.

Bickyson Kharkongor (49’, 64’), Aibanraplang Dohling (52’), Rheadolf Nongneng Daloi (72’), Orestar Sad (78’) and Mebanjop Warjri (89') were the scorers, with all the goals coming in the second half.

The win not only ensured that Sawmer are safe for another season in the local top flight but also meant that ninth-placed Nongthymmai SC and Ryntih (both of which still have two games to go) will finish in the relegation zone and will therefore drop down to the First Division next season. Victory also lifts Sawmer to seventh place in the standings; they are tied with Nongrim Hills SC on 18 points each but have head-to-head advantage. Nongrim Hills, however, have two matches still to play.

After an erratic first half, Sawmer took the lead early in the second with an unmarked Bickyson taking a low shot that beat Ryntih goalkeeper Derick Khongsit, though he did get a hand to the ball.

The stand-in goalie spilled a cross a few minutes later and Aibanraplang was on hand to take advantage of the rebound. There was nothing that Derick could do to prevent the third goal, which was a scintillating left-footer from Bickyson, again on the right flank.

Bicky then turned provider for substitute Rheadolf to ease one into the net and next it was the turn of Orestar, who struck home a rebound following an Aibanraplang shot that Derick again could not grasp cleanly. The last goal saw Mebanjop run up the right flank and into the box. He was probably looking to pass the ball to Rheadolf but it ended up in the net, most likely off a Ryntih player.

Sawmer end the season with five wins, three draws and 10 defeats. This happened to be just the second time this season that they kept a clean sheet.

Today Nongrim Hills will be up against Nangkiew Irat SC at 3 pm.