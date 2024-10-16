Sawmer SC kicked off their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Nangkiew Irat SC at the SSA Stadium, Polo on October 16. Sawmer built a commanding 3-0 lead by the 56th minute, but Nangkiew Irat fought back, making the final moments tense.

Diego Khyriem (6') gave Sawmer an early advantage with a simple tap-in, the only goal of the first half. Hilford Lyngkhei (49') doubled the lead with a precise strike from the right flank, and Orestar Sad (56') added a third, putting Sawmer in control as Nangkiew Irat struggled to challenge goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar.

Nangkiew Irat gained momentum when Isak Vanlalpeka (70') scored from a corner, followed by a fortunate goal from Wanpynshngain Nongsteng (78') that flew over the keeper’s head. Despite late pressure, including a stoppage-time effort from Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw, Dkhar's heroics ensured Sawmer secured full points.

In an earlier match, Nongrim Hills SC were awarded a 3-0 walkover win after newly-promoted Laitkor SC failed to complete their player registration process in time. This year’s SPL sees the implementation of the All India Football Federation’s Central Registration System for player registrations.

Tomorrow’s fixtures will feature Nongthymmai SC vs. Ryntih FC at 11:50 am, followed by a marquee clash between Langsning FC and Shillong Lajong FC at 2:45 pm.