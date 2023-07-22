The Supreme Court of India on July 22 has issued an interim stay order on the Deputy Commissioner's directive to demolish coke plants in East Jaiñtia Hills District. The order came during the hearing of the Writ Petition (Civil) No. 720/2023 between Druk Fuels Limited and the State of Meghalaya.

The Supreme Court's order states, "Demolition of coke plants, as directed by the Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District shall remain stayed. However, the said Deputy Commissioner shall be at liberty to seal the coke plants' premises, which shall remain non-operational."

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Hon'ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dipankar Datta. The case, along with SLP(C) No. 15310/2023 (XIV), was listed for admission and an interim stay application.

During the proceedings, the Court heard arguments from learned Senior Counsel representing the petitioner, Druk Fuels Limited, and issued a notice returnable on 22nd September 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District had ordered the demolition of coke plants, which led to legal challenges from Druk Fuels Limited, resulting in the case being brought before the Supreme Court.

As per the interim order, the demolition will remain on hold until the next hearing, but the Deputy Commissioner is permitted to seal the coke plants' premises, rendering them non-operational.