48 scholars from Meghalaya were awarded the Chief Minister's Research Grant (CMRG) during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Shillong.

The scholars were selected out of a total of 131 applications.

The grants were presented in an attempt to support their important work and encourage further research and innovation in the state.

The 48 scholars have been chosen for their research on land, lineage, language, heritage, arts & culture, and evaluation studies under the first tranche of the CMRG awards.

During the event, CM Sangma had also announced several prestigious awards. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Dr Sacheng R. Marak, Assistant Inspector General of Police, and Havildar Anil Kumar Singh. The Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service went to Raju Ram Rabha and Bhupesh Ch. Hajong. Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals were presented to Ram Charles Lamare and Prafulla Basumatary, while Director General Commendation Certificates were given to 15 personnel, including MK Sangma and RP Khongwar.