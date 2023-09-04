In a distressing incident, five senior students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, East Garo Hills, located in Williamnagar, Meghalaya, have been expelled from the school following allegations of ragging a Class X student who has been hospitalized for the past four days.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure pending the completion of the investigation, all 22 Class XI boys who reportedly witnessed the assault have been sent home for “precautionary measure".

The incident came to light on the night of August 31 when the school management received a complaint.



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According to the school authorities, the injured Class X student rushed to the residence of the school management, recounting the harrowing experience. He revealed that he had been subjected to multiple blows, resulting in his hospitalization. Fortunately, the student is now reported to be out of danger.

The school management swiftly took action by rusticating the five senior students involved in the alleged ragging and notifying the authorities. Subsequently, a formal police complaint was lodged to investigate the matter further.