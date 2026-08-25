Meghalaya schools face teacher crunch, 1,124 still run with single teacher

As many as 1,124 government schools in Meghalaya are still functioning with just one teacher, the state government told the Legislative Assembly during its autumn session on August 25.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui gave the figure in response to a question from legislator Mizanur Kazi on the status of infrastructure in government schools.

Rymbui said the government was undertaking several measures under Mission Education to improve infrastructure in government schools, particularly those located in the plain belt areas. New school buildings have been constructed in several schools, while work at others is still underway.

The government response also highlighted gaps in basic facilities. Seventy-six government schools do not have science laboratories, 18 lack computer facilities, and one school does not have a library, according to the data presented in the House.

Infrastructure work has been completed at several schools under the first two phases of the Mission Education initiative.

Schools including Charbatapara Government LP School, Milonpur Government LP School, Bholarbhita JB Government LP School, Pushkarni Para Government LP School and Magurmari Government LP School were listed as completed under Phase I.

Four schools — Ronkhala Government LP School, Chibinang Government LP School, Batabari Government LP School and Bhajamara Government LP School — were also marked completed under Phase II. Under Phase III, Hallidayganj JB Government LP School and Peradanga Government LP School have been completed, while Golagre Government LP School remains under construction.

The Assembly was also told that 893 teaching posts remain vacant across Meghalaya's government schools.

Of these, 748 vacancies are in lower primary schools, 38 in upper primary schools, 91 in secondary schools and 16 in higher secondary schools.

The figures underline the staffing challenge facing government schools, with more than a thousand schools continuing to operate with a single teacher even as hundreds of teaching posts remain vacant.