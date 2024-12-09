The Directorate of School Education & Literacy in Meghalaya has issued an order directing all schools within the municipal limits of Shillong to remain closed for the entire day on December 10.

This decision was made in view of a large-scale program organised by the Director of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, which is expected to attract a significant influx of attendees.

According to the order, the closure of schools is aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic congestion and keeping in mind the existing traffic restrictions within the city. The Director of School Education & Literacy, Swapnil Tembe, has directed all concerned heads of institutions to ensure compliance with the directive.

The order states, "All concerned heads of institutions are directed to ensure compliance." It further mentions that the decision was made to address the "significant traffic congestion" and "traffic restrictions imposed within the city" during the large-scale program.